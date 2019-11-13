Research Analysts Set Expectations for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of MGY opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,403,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 319,702 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 140,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

