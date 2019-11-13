Reviewing Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) & Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties $720.03 million 6.60 $171.83 million $3.45 13.27 Essential Properties Realty Trust $96.22 million 21.90 $15.61 million N/A N/A

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Highwoods Properties and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75 Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 5 6 0 2.55

Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.22%. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $21.27, suggesting a potential downside of 18.19%. Given Highwoods Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Dividends

Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Highwoods Properties pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties 17.85% 5.93% 2.72% Essential Properties Realty Trust 25.70% 3.33% 2.07%

Risk and Volatility

Highwoods Properties has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Essential Properties Realty Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 677 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.