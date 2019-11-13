Reviewing Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) and Steel Connect (OTCMKTS:STCN)

Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Spindle and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spindle N/A N/A N/A Steel Connect -8.14% -38.23% -4.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Spindle and Steel Connect, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.8% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Spindle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Steel Connect shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Spindle has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spindle and Steel Connect’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spindle $80,000.00 0.14 -$3.13 million N/A N/A Steel Connect $819.83 million 0.11 -$66.73 million N/A N/A

Spindle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Steel Connect.

Summary

Spindle beats Steel Connect on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spindle

Spindle, Inc. provides merchant and consumer-facing commerce solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers payment processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway; and acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company is based in Mesa, Arizona.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business. The company offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification (RFID) tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. It also provides fulfillment services, including order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and content protection and activation, and IP security services, as well as optimizes component and finished goods inventory levels. In addition, it offers operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform, which online buying experience so that products can be purchased, serviced, and delivered worldwide; and provides reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers to improve service parts management and the value of returned assets. Further, the company offers EZ Connect service, which provides essential fulfillment capabilities for emerging growth companies without the expensive surprises associated with third-party fulfillment services; and direct marketing services comprising end-to-end services for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaign services. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

