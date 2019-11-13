Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Revlon an industry rank of 52 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REV. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,259,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,348,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revlon during the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revlon during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Revlon during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE REV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 95,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,276. Revlon has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Revlon’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revlon will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

