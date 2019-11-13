Rhumbline Advisers Buys 9,004 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,609,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $121,660,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $97,991,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $52,865,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $46,562,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 81.99%.

ILPT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

