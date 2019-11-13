Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,927 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,199,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,198. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 962,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $13,474,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 455,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $6,375,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

