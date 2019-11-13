Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,227,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,481.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 76,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 73,255 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 31,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.49. The stock had a trading volume of 338,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,116. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $112.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.42 and a 200 day moving average of $106.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

