Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEGA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 352.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1,102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.78. 283,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.71.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.68 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

In related news, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $205,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,533,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,812 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,453. 52.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

