Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,866 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PROS were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of PROS by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PROS from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of PROS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $1,194,378.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,285,784.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $117,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,797 shares of company stock worth $5,304,734. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PRO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.50. 328,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 1.08. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. PROS’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

