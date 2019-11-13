River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,703 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 66.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.58. 1,371,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,987. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.83 and a 200 day moving average of $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.09 and a 12-month high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research cut Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

