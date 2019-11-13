River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 158,311 Shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,521,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,311 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $24,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities set a $15.00 target price on MSG Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Macquarie lowered their target price on MSG Networks from $22.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MSG Networks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on MSG Networks from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.89. 501,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,255. MSG Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $160.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. MSG Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

