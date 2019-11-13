River Road Asset Management LLC Has $12.49 Million Position in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,456 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Health Insurance Innovations were worth $12,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIIQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

Health Insurance Innovations stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.64. 1,143,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,215. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $345.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIIQ shares. BidaskClub cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.