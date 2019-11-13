River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 40,114 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,114 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Cedar Fair worth $18,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 10.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 45,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,873.3% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

FUN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $57.02. The company had a trading volume of 154,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 528.93% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is an increase from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.52%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

