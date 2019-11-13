Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 775 A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $115,641,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,155 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 39,330.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,765,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,838 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 414.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,033,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,736,000 after purchasing an additional 832,413 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $32,982,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $819,025.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 78,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,723.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock worth $1,127,247. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AOS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.78. 452,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,872. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $728.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

