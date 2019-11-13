Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $73,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 860 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after acquiring an additional 146,417 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 430.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

NYSE:PKI traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.32. 600,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $103.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $706.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.69 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

