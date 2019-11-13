Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,660 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCSG. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1,148.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 88.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6,935.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 8,500 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $204,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 628,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,790. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCSG. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

