Rosenblatt Group (LON:RBGP) Shares Up 1.1%

Rosenblatt Group PLC (LON:RBGP)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95.90 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.25), 125,364 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.50 ($1.23).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $81.31 million and a PE ratio of 16.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

Rosenblatt Group Plc provides various legal services. The company offers litigation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution services, such as fraud, professional negligence, defamation, and other corporate disputes. It provides banking and finance, construction and project, corporate, employment, IP/technology/media, real estate, regulatory and fund, and tax related litigation, arbitration, and alternative dispute resolution services.

