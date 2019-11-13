Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Cut by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 27.3% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.42.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $1,629,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,056,650. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.39. 1,718,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,492. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

