Rotharium (RTH) Hits Market Cap of $2.30 Million

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Rotharium has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $75,096.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotharium token can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00007765 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and STEX. In the last week, Rotharium has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00241558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.01467693 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00033911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00149891 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rotharium

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io.

Buying and Selling Rotharium

Rotharium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotharium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

