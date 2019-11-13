Royal Bank of Canada Lowers NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Price Target to $15.00

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

NYSE:NGL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. 2,090,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $763,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,046,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 11,053.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,007,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,279,000 after acquiring an additional 20,819,081 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 28.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

