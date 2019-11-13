Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Bought by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 337,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Royce Micro Capital Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 650.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 1,374.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royce Micro Capital Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Royce Micro Capital Trust during the second quarter worth $91,000. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Micro Capital Trust alerts:

NYSE RMT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. 9,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,860. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89.

Royce Micro Capital Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.