Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 23,349 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,349 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of AMETEK worth $12,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 51.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.05. 962,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,002. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.14 and a 12-month high of $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $288,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,722,454. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $342,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,962.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,560 shares of company stock worth $3,659,482 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.