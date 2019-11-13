Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,101 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Regions Financial worth $12,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,955,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,866,834,000 after purchasing an additional 540,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,704,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,240 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,570,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,804,000 after purchasing an additional 732,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,444,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,577,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,214,000 after purchasing an additional 349,158 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $1,005,368.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,953.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,852.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,697 shares of company stock worth $1,633,483 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.74.

RF traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $16.41. 7,586,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,489,444. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

