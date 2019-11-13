Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,091,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Korea Electric Power worth $11,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter worth $251,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 48.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 131.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 14.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 118.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.78.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Korea Electric Power Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

