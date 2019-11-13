Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Eldorado Resorts worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 17.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 122.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 188,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 103,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 1.4% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 135,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,782. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $54.99.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.72 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ERI shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

In related news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,390.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

