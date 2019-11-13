Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 6,571 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 43,397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,687 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,516,000. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 302.8% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 801,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,497,000 after purchasing an additional 602,578 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,148,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,622,000 after purchasing an additional 339,310 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPGI traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,852. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $156.68 and a 52 week high of $269.57. The company has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.42.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $1,528,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,723,570.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total transaction of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,979 shares of company stock worth $2,807,186. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

