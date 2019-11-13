Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 546,037 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 546,037 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $11,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

In other news, Director Forgia Robert M. La purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $78,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,345. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $20.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $371.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

