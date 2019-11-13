Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3225 per share by the energy company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NYSE SBR traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.36. 25,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,057. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

