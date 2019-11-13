Sabra Health Care REIT Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,245,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,717,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.