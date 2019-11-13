SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. The company’s revenue was up 35600.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.63) EPS.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,286. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $193.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average of $163.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 16.00, a current ratio of 16.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAGE Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.25.

In related news, Director James M. Frates sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $1,284,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

