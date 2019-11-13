salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,831 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $8,906,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,499,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $113.60 and a 52-week high of $167.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.43 and its 200 day moving average is $153.23. The firm has a market cap of $141.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $25,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,699.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,305,726.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,026 shares of company stock valued at $39,493,487 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.74.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

