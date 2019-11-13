Salomon & Ludwin LLC Trims Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 104.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,279,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,764,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.32. The stock has a market cap of $298.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $86.74 and a 1-year high of $125.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,258,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,224,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $207,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,645,966 shares of company stock worth $202,229,770 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

