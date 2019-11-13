Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4) Trading Down 1.2%

Salt Lake Potash Ltd (LON:SO4) shares traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.53), 61,025 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 119,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.54).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Salt Lake Potash in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.

Salt Lake Potash Company Profile (LON:SO4)

Salt Lake Potash Limited, formerly Wildhorse Energy Limited, is a mineral exploration company. The Company’s principal activities include exploration and development of resource projects. Its segments include United States of America and Australia Potash. It holds a range of salt lake brine projects (Projects) in Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory.

