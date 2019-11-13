Salzhauer Michael Buys 40,497 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 61.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney comprises approximately 2.1% of Salzhauer Michael’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 53.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 44.8% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 51.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWC. Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price objective on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $228,382.50. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $85,054.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.12. 438,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,952. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.06.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

