Salzhauer Michael Has $239,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Salzhauer Michael reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 50.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.99.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

