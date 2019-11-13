Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Sanofi by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.62. 58,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sanofi from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

