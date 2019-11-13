SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €135.00 ($156.98) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €127.62 ($148.39).

Shares of SAP stock traded down €1.22 ($1.42) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €122.12 ($142.00). The company had a trading volume of 1,871,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a 52-week low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 52-week high of €125.00 ($145.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €114.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.03.

SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

