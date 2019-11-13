SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NYSE:SAP traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.40. The stock had a trading volume of 169,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.14. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $140.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

