Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.