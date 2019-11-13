Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 2.8% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 20.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 80.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 30.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB traded down $21.19 on Wednesday, reaching $4,084.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 610. Seaboard Corp has a 52-week low of $3,434.71 and a 52-week high of $4,743.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

