Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Shares Gap Down to $1.46

Shares of Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.46. Seadrill shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 810,456 shares traded.

SDRL has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seadrill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Seadrill by 80.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seadrill in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Seadrill by 27.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Seadrill in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Seadrill by 57.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seadrill Company Profile (NYSE:SDRL)

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

