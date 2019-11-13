Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 592.7% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $13.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

SHIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial set a $2.00 price objective on Seanergy Maritime and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

