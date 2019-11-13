Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $97.30

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 97.30 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.29), with a volume of 17461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.35).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 262 ($3.42) price objective on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 138.64. The stock has a market cap of $126.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 13.81 and a current ratio of 13.92.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

