SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 80.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 15,486 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 81.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

NYSE CPT traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $110.73. 314,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,175. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.39. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $83.67 and a 12 month high of $116.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.64 and a 200-day moving average of $107.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.56 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

