SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 51,741 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 1,152.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,232 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,741 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in BHP Group by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,276,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,633,000 after acquiring an additional 992,659 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,458,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 587,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,125,000 after acquiring an additional 314,430 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,166,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $416,464,000 after acquiring an additional 265,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06. BHP Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,441.89.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.