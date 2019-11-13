SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LM. ValuEngine cut Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Legg Mason from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of LM stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.88. The stock had a trading volume of 387,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,945. Legg Mason Inc has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.83 million. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

