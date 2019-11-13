SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 100,628 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,628 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.36. The stock had a trading volume of 772,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.14. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $86.99 and a one year high of $124.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.09.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 248,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $30,102,336.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,069 shares in the company, valued at $18,571,861.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $286,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,443,290.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,524 shares of company stock valued at $32,186,880 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.