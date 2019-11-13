SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,483 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 3.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 349.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 32,277 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Assurant by 33.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $131.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,702. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.31 and a 1-year high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.10.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Assurant from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $683,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $1,863,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

