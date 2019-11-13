Share Repurchase Program Announced by Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Board of Directors

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.45.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.37. The company had a trading volume of 145,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,565. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.08. The stock has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $208.34 and a 52 week high of $306.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.