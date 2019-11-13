SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Major Shareholder Sells $27,728.19 in Stock

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $27,728.19. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cat Rock Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SharpSpring alerts:

On Monday, November 4th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 2,253 shares of SharpSpring stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $22,304.70.

On Friday, November 1st, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 8,233 shares of SharpSpring stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $82,494.66.

SHSP opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. SharpSpring Inc has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The company has a market cap of $94.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHSP. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on SharpSpring from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SharpSpring currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.